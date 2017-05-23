Fisherman killed by stray dogs in Kerala

A 48-year-old fisherman died on Monday after he was mauled by stray dogs at the coastal village of Pulluvila in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district. Jose Cline was attacked by the dogs when he went to the seashore Sunday night. He sustained deep injuries and bled profusely. Local youths chased away the dogs and took Cline to hospital, where he died.

Local Administration Minister K T Jaleel said in the Assembly that the government would make animal birth control measures more effective in places where stray dogs have become a menace. He also announced that the victim’s family would get financial aid.

Local legislator A Vincent said the fisherman died due to neglect of local bodies in managing waste. This is the fourth death due to stray dog attacks in Kerala in the past one year.

