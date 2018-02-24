Fisheries scam: Gujarat HC reserves order on minister’s petition

Gujarat MoS Fisheries Parshottam Solanki Gujarat MoS Fisheries Parshottam Solanki

The Gujarat High Court on Friday concluded the hearing on petitions moved by MoS Fisheries Parshottam Solanki seeking quashing of the case filed against him in the alleged fisheries scam.

Former minister Dileep Sanghani, against whom a Gandhinagar court had issued the process, has also moved the court for quashing of the process and the prosecution case. Issuing process by a court means the particular case is “triable” and it has taken cognizance of the case.

The case has been in the cold for nearly three years, following the issuance of the process against the two senior BJP leaders by a Gandhinagar magisterial court.

The lower court, while issuing the summons, found that there was enough material against the accused to try them in the court. Against this, the accused moved the Gujarat High Court which stayed the proceedings of the lower court.

The Gandhinagar court’s order had come on the basis of an inquiry report prepared by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The report found that the BJP leaders could be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. This report also named former Agriculture Minister Dileep Sanghani.

The ACB report stated that Solanki was “guilty of changing the policy despite not being competent” to do so and, therefore, he could be booked for corruption. The report concluded that the total scam in the case was worth about Rs 1.6 crore and had the Gujarat High Court not intervened in the matter, it could have gone up to Rs 21 crore.

The case dates back to 2008 when Solanki, the then MoS for fisheries, granted fishing contracts to 58 reservoirs, allegedly to his favourite people and did not follow the mandatory auctioning process. Sanghani was the then agriculture minister.

The matter came to light after Ishaq Mohammad Maradia, a Banaskantha-based fishing contractor, approached the High Court after being denied the contract for a state reservoir. In September 2008, the HC scrapped the contracts and ordered tenders be invited.

