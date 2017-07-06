First time since 26/11: Here’s what Mumbai attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg told PM Modi in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, one of the survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Jerusalem, Israel on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, one of the survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Jerusalem, Israel on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Moshe’s parents and seven others were killed after being taken as hostages at Mumbai’s Chabad House. The kid was rescued by his nanny, Sandra Samuels, who along with Moshe had managed to escape the building.

Moshe in his meeting with PM Modi expressed his desire to visit India to which the PM replied that he was welcome to the country. The Prime Minister while interacting with Moshe said, “Come and stay in India and Mumbai. You are most welcome. You and your all family members will get long-term visas. So you can come anytime and go anywhere.” Nethanyu also offered Moshe to accompany him to Mumbai when he visits India.



Moshe’s late parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, were directors of the Jewish center. Moshe now lives with his grandparents in Afula.

Here’s the full text of what Moshe said to PM Narendra Modi:

Dear Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, Namaste Pradhan Mantri Hindustan ka, aapka swagat hain humhare desh mein. Welcome to Israel, to our holy land to our holy city of Jerusalem.

My name is Moshe Holtzberg, the son of Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg. I was 11 years old, I was saved by very own nanny Sandra Samuels, may God bless them. I and every child thank God and love to play, I be a good student. Please continue to love me, always remember my parents.

This is my house, I hope I’ll be able to visit Mumbai, and when I’ll get older, I will be director of Chabad House. This is my house, a house of goodness. Dear, Mr Modi I love you and your people in India.

