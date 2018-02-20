First time in three decades: BJP’s Gorakhpur pick not from temple

Upendra Shukla, BJP’s regional unit president, was named the party’s nominee (File) Upendra Shukla, BJP’s regional unit president, was named the party’s nominee (File)

For the first time in three decades, the BJP on Monday declared a candidate from outside Gorakhnath temple for the by-election to the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat scheduled on March 11. Upendra Shukla, BJP’s regional unit president, was named the party’s nominee. Shukla has also served as the BJP’s district president in the past. For the Phulpur seat, the party has fielded state secretary Kaushlendra Singh Patel.

Sources said the names were declared after a meeting on Sunday in Delhi. BJP chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and state party president Mahendra Nath Pandey attended the meeting, where names of probable candidates were discussed.

The bypolls were necessitated by resignations of Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, in September following their election to UP Legislative Council. The Congress and Samajwadi Party have already announced their candidates while the BSP has distanced itself from the bypolls. Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations, while counting will take place on March 14.

According to local BJP leaders, Shukla’s selection has created enthusiasm among cadres because it is almost after 29 years that the party has fielded someone from outside the temple as its nominee for the Lok Sabha seat. For the past 29 years, Gorakhpur has been represented in Lok Sabha by head priest of Gorakhnath temple.

Adityanath’s guru Mahant Avaidyanth was elected from Gorakhpur in 1989 as a Hindu Mahasabha nominee. He was elected in 1991 and 1996 as a BJP nominee. His successor as head priest, Adityanath, won the seat as a BJP candidate for the next five elections in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Everybody has faith in Gorakhnath temple. Over the years, BJP’s organisation has strengthened there and the party is sure of its win.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App