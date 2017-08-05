First swine flu death in Odisha

Odisha registered its first swine flu death of the season today with a person succumbing to the disease om Bhubaneswar. “One person has died of swine flu at a private hospital here,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said adding the state is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

He said a total 24 patients have been affected with H1N1 virus by August 4 while 18 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Six persons have tested positive on Friday.

A total of 16 swabs were examined on August 4 out of which six were found positive – four from Bhubaneswar and one each from Cuttack and Sundergarh.

The state government has issued special guidelines to the private and government hospitals and health centres to tackle cases of swine flu.

The health department also issued dos and don’ts for the general public and increased the awareness drive to prevent the spread of the disease.

