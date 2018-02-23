First sale of electoral bonds from March 1

The sale of electoral bonds comes ahead of elections in a number of states through the year. (Illustration by Manali Ghosh) The sale of electoral bonds comes ahead of elections in a number of states through the year. (Illustration by Manali Ghosh)

THE FIRST sale of electoral bonds will start from March 1 for a period of 10 days at four main branches of State Bank of India in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. These bonds will have a life of 15 days, and a citizen of India or an entity incorporated or established in the country can purchase them.

The sale of electoral bonds comes ahead of elections in a number of states through the year. Elections in Tripura were held on February 18. Nagaland and Meghalaya will go for polls on February 27. Karnataka is likely to go to the polls in April-May followed by elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram later in the year.

On January 2, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in Lok Sabha that electoral bonds can be bought for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore. These bonds can be bought after fulfilling all the existing Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and making payments from a bank account. It will not carry the name of the payee.

“It may be noted that electoral bond shall be valid for fifteen days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The bond deposited by any eligible political party to its account shall be credited on the same day,” the ministry said.

The SBI has been allowed to issue and encash electoral bonds initially at its four authorised branches. The government said eligible political parties can encash electoral bonds only through their bank accounts. Only registered political parties, which have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly of the state, will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App