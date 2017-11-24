First Ro-Ro shipment trucks flagged off from Kolkata to Bangladesh

The first ever Ro-Ro (Roll on /Roll off) export shipment of Tata trucks was flagged off from Kolkata to Bangladesh on Thursday from Kolkata Port. As many as 240 trucks were flagged off at around 9:30 am. “These trucks will be shipped to the Port of Mongla in Bangladesh from Kolkata Dock System of Netaji Subhash Dock in the vessel M.V IDM Doodle. The trucks manufactured in Jamshedpur and Pantnagar plants of Tata Motors were previously shipped to and from Petrapol Border through land route. Kolkata Port Trust expects to regularise this service in the coming months,” as per a statement by Kolkata Port Trust.

Officials are hopeful that the transport though sea route would save time. For the first time, Kolkata Port Trust is privileged to act as an enabler in starting this new trade lane. This showcases the port’s potential to create new venture with the neighboring country and to enhance customer delight, the statement said.

