First of new landing craft commissioned into Navy

The first ship of a new class of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) vessels was commissioned into the Navy on Tuesday by Vice Admiral B K Verma, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair. The LCU Mark IV ship, named L 51, has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata. Rear Admiral V K Saxena (Retd), CMD, GRSE and other officials of the Navy were present during the ceremony on Tuesday.

The L51 is designed for amphibious operations jointly carried out by the Navy and the Army to ensure maritime security of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in Bay of Bengal and Lakshadweep Islands in Arabian Sea. The ship is designed to transport troops, Army tanks and combat equipment. GRSE is building eight ships under the LCU project.

