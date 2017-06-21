First ‘Nyaya Sanjog’ of Odisha opens in Cuttack

As per the direction of the Supreme Court of India and under the supervision of National Legal Service Authority (NLSA), the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) has set up the Nyaya Sanjog with an endeavour to enhance the accessibility of legal services to all. (Representational Image) As per the direction of the Supreme Court of India and under the supervision of National Legal Service Authority (NLSA), the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) has set up the Nyaya Sanjog with an endeavour to enhance the accessibility of legal services to all. (Representational Image)

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Justice Vineet Saran today inaugurated the Legal Assistance Establishment—Nyaya Sanjog, a multi-service single-point institution to provide all facilities for legal aid to the people of the state under one roof.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court of India and under the supervision of National Legal Service Authority (NLSA), the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) has set up the Nyaya Sanjog with an endeavour to enhance the accessibility of legal services to all.

Highlighting the functions of Nyaya Sanjog, OSLSA member secretary B K Mohapatra said the new establishment would render meaningful service to the people in need of legal assistance free of cost and to make the people aware of their rights and the benefits under different schemes introduced by Centre and state government.

“Even the common people can mitigate their grievances with the government offices, authorities and institutions through the assistance of Nyaya Sanjog”, Mohapatra said adding that the newly set up body, the first of its kind in the State will also assist in spreading legal awareness among the people.

