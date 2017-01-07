First file FIR before moving court, Bombay HC tells Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo) Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court Friday asked activist Anna Hazare to first file a police complaint over his allegations of losses caused to sugar cooperative mills in Maharashtra before he decides to move court. “Initially you must set criminal law in motion otherwise how can we direct CBI to look into the issue as sought by you in the petition?” said Justice A S Oka.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Hazare seeking a CBI probe into allegations of fraud whereby Cooperative Sugar Factories were first burdened with debt and then sold at throwaway prices causing a loss of Rs 25,000 crore to the government and cooperative sector.

Anna also seeks constitution of an SIT for investigating alleged involvement of politicians like former Union minister Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar in this matter.

The matter has been kept for hearing on February 13.