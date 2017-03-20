First directive of CM Adityanath: All ministers to reveal details of assets in 15 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo

Soon after taking oath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all his ministers to declare details of their sources of income, movable and immovable assets to the Secretary to CM and to the party within 15 days. After the meeting with his ministers at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath told reporters that the eradication of corruption would be a priority for his government. The government would fulfill all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, the BJP’s election manifesto, Adityanath said. It would take every step necessary for the development and prosperity of the state. UP, he said, had slipped because of corruption and parivarwaad (nepotism) over the last 15 years, and the public had suffered due to poor law and order. His government would very soon take effective steps for the welfare of the people and to improve law and order, the Chief Minister added.

“This government will be dedicated to public welfare, and will work equally for all sections of society without any discrimination. The government and administration will be made sensitive and answerable,” Adityanath said.

The BJP, he said, had promised sabka saath, sabka vikas, and the fulfilment of that promise was in evidence at Sunday’s oath-taking ceremony. The CM’s claim was in reference to the induction of a Muslim, Mohsin Raza, and a Sikh, Baldev Aulakh in the ministry.

At his meeting with ministers, the CM called for the adoption of the working style of the central government — where Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for 18 hours daily — to rectify the mistakes of the past 15 years.

Before leaving to meet party workers at the BJP state headquarters, the CM assigned cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh to brief reporters on the meeting.

Sharma said the Prime Minister was committed to eradicating corruption, and the CM’s directive to ministers on declaring details of income and assets was a step in that direction. The CM had also emphasised on coordination between the government and the party organisation so that schemes of the government could touch the ground, and complaints from the public could reach high up, he said.

Singh said training sessions would be organised for first-time MLAs to acquaint them with the rules of conduct in the Assembly. A committee under cabinet minister Suresh Khanna has been formed to draft the agenda for the training, and senior leaders from the Centre would also teach classes.

It has been decided that a committee would be set up to draft a mechanism of communication between ministers and MLAs, including those from the BJP’s allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Asked about BJP national president Amit Shah’s promise to shut down slaughter houses within hours of the BJP government taking oath, Sharma said a decision on the issue would be taken in the first meeting of the cabinet. Sharma also said the CM had asked ministers to refrain from making any comment which could hurt anyone’s sentiments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now