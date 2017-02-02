First ceasefire violation this year at IB as Pakistan fires at Jammu BSF post

Officials said the gunshot were fired and grenades launched around 3:30 pm at the Border Security Force post, Katao, in the Samba sector Officials said the gunshot were fired and grenades launched around 3:30 pm at the Border Security Force post, Katao, in the Samba sector

In the first ceasefire violation along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) this year, Pakistani troops on Thursday fired gunshots and hurled grenades at a BSF post in the Samba sector of Jammu. Officials said the gunshot were fired and grenades launched around 3:30 pm at the Border Security Force post, Katao, in the Samba sector, which was retaliated by the border guarding force.

They said rapid rounds of gunfire and about half a dozen grenades were shot at the border post, near the Bobiyan post, which has been targeted by Pakistan forces a number of times.

“No loss has been reported from the BSF post,” they said. They added this breach of ceasefire along the IB is the first this year as the last such incident was reported on the intervening night of November 29-30.