First budget of Yogi Adityanath govt a historic one: BJP 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The BJP on Wednesday termed the first budget of the Yogi Adityanath government as a “historic” one, and said the opposition was “frustrated” for not being able to find any “lacunae” in it. “The Adityanath government has made a bold initiative of including the promises mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in its first Budget itself which is a good sign,” UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

He said the current budget drew inspiration from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and his thoughts of Antyodaya (benefits reaching the poorest sections of society). “The first budget presented by the Adityanath government is certainly a historic one. The opposition parties are feeling frustrated and sad as they are unable to find any lacunae in it,” he said.

“(SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav was not in Lucknow when the budget was tabled. Since there was no provision for statues and memorials, it made BSP supremo Mayawati sad,” Tripathi said.

