First batch of Alphonso mangoes leaves for Italy as exporters eye Schengen countries

The beginning of mango exports from India for the 2018 season started with the first consignment of Alphonso mangoes leaving for Italy on March 5. This is the first time Indian mangoes are being exported to Italy. The famous Alphonso mango, from Maharashtra’s Konkan region, is a prime export commodity. Countries in the European Union (EU) are favoured destinations for Indian mangoes, which fetch higher prices. Other than the EU, the United States and countries in the Middle East are major export destinations for Indian mangoes.

Sunil Pawar, managing director of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), said other than the traditional destinations, the Board also aims to develop the 26 Schengen countries in Europe as export markets for Indian mangoes. In order to adhere to the strict export criterion set by those countries, the MSAMB has recently inaugurated the vapour heat treatment facility at Vashi. The first export batch to Italy comprised 1,200 kg of mangoes, which were treated at the facility.

An irradiation centre, operated by the MSAMB, is also located at Vashi.

Last year, 471 tonnes of mangoes were treated at the irradiation facility of MSAMB and exported to Australia and other countries. “We are aiming for a total export of 600 tonnes of mangoes, after they are treated in these facilities,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, the mango season has got off to a slow start, as the paucity of quality produce has rattled the market. Sanjay Pansare, president of the Fruits Traders and Commission Agents Association of the Vashi wholesale market, said the produce has been reduced by about 25 per cent due to the hailstorm.

“Last year, by this time, mangoes from Maharashtra and South India had recorded good arrivals… this year, the arrivals are very low,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hapus mangoes from Karnataka are yet to hit the markets as unseasonal rains have resulted in massive destruction of the crop in the state. Traders believe that arrivals may pick up in the domestic markets after Gudi Padva.

