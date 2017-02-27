Ramjas Protests: 13 Complaints Registered 5 days on, only 1

Some complaints by women, sources said, have levelled serious allegations such as male students and police personnel pushing them and touching them inappropriately. (Source: ANI Image) Some complaints by women, sources said, have levelled serious allegations such as male students and police personnel pushing them and touching them inappropriately. (Source: ANI Image)

Following violence at North Campus and outside Maurice Nagar police station last week, police have lodged 13 complaints filed by various students, but have seemingly been dragging their feet on converting them into FIRs, sources told The Indian Express. Some complaints by women, sources said, have levelled serious allegations such as male students and police personnel pushing them and touching them inappropriately.

Police sources said seven written complaints at Maurice Nagar police station have been filed by students affiliated to “Left-leaning groups”, five by ABVP members, and one by an advocate from Tis Hazari court. All complaints have been sent to the Crime Branch for further action, sources said. Police have so far registered only one FIR under various sections — on a complaint by SHO Arti Sharma, who was also injured in the brawl.

A total of 26 people, including nine police personnel, were injured in the violence, which erupted over JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid being called to speak at a seminar at Ramjas College.

One of the female students injured in the protests told The Indian Express that she was assaulted by male students, and that police personnel did nothing to stop it. “No arrests have been made, despite me providing the names of those who assaulted me,” she alleged.

JCP (central) Virender Singh Chahal said, “Complaints that have come up so far, and will come up in the future, will be incorporated into the FIR lodged earlier. Though the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, probe is underway.”

Meanwhile, sources said police have sent a report on the incident to the Ministry of Home Affairs. In it, police have mentioned that “skirmishes” had broken out during the protests. Police also said despite repeated requests, students did not walk in the designated area, which escalated the situation.

Crime Branch officials Saturday visited the campus and questioned students in connection with the incident, and regarding photos and videos collected by police. Sources said police will also question some teachers.