Firozabad: police look for constable who shot at 12-year-old boy

(Representational) (Representational)

For the past three days, Firozabad police have been searching for a constable who fled from a wedding function on Friday, taking with him a 12-year-old boy he allegedly shot in the chest over an altercation.

While guests at the function claimed the boy had died on the spot, police are yet to confirm it.

Police are on the lookout for a government school teacher who escaped with the accused. Both Mahendra Baghel, the constable attached to Farukkabad police station in Fatehgarh, and Aprayansh Narain Mishra alias Karu, a teacher from a Firozabad school, have been booked on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

On Friday, Manikchand alias Manav Baghel, 12, a Class IV student, had gone to attend the wedding of his cousin Preeti at Arav village. Mahendra, who is a cousin of Manav’s father Sanjay, was also present, police said.

Inspector Phool Chand, posted at Sirsaganj police station, told The Indian Express, “On Friday evening, we got information from the police control room that a boy died when a bullet hit him during celebratory firing at a marriage function… Locals present at the function told the police that people were dancing when Mahendra Baghel started firing… A bullet hit Manav’s chest and he fell. Mahendra, Karu and others left the premises with the boy.”

The guests thought they had rushed Manav to a hospital, but when they did not return, Manav’s family began to search for him, but were unable to find him, said Phool Chand. They subsequently filed a complaint.

He said the complaint filed by Manav’s father mentions a different sequence of events. The FIR states that around 9.30 pm on Friday, some people, including his son, Mahendra and Karu were dancing at the function, while Sanjay (Manav’s father) and his daughter Mohini (14) were watching from a distance.

“The complaint states that when Manav mistakenly stepped on Mahendra’s feet, he slapped the boy. When Manav objected, Mahendra took out a countrymade pistol and opened fire. A bullet hit Manav and he died on the spot…”

Sanjay Baghel claimed he was not present at the function.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App