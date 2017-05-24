Firozabad: Father can kill us, don’t release him on parole, Girls tell DM

CLAIMING THAT their father — currently in jail — could kill them, three minor sisters had sat on a dharna at the office premises of the Firozabad district magistrate for two days, demanding that he be not released on parole.

Sandhya Sharma (14), Gauri Sharma (12) and Kavya (8), who started the dharna along with their schoolmates at Gandhi Park on Sunday, ended the agitation late Monday. This, after officials assured them that their demands — which also included that their father be shifted to another jail — would be considered. Their father, Anurag Parashar, has been in jail since 2011 after he was sentenced life imprisonment for killing his wife Mridula, who was hacked to death in September, 2008.

The three children are heir to the property of Parashar’s father Ram Prakash, who had died in 2015.

Since the death of their mother and Parashar’s arrest, the children had been staying with their maternal uncle Suresh Sharma at Vaibhav Nagar in Firozabad.

When contacted, Firozabad District Jail Superintendent Mohammad Akram said Parashar had twice availed month-long paroles since he was lodged in jail.

The last time, he was out on parole was in 2016, he added. “We told the children that we would consider their demands and take necessary steps on their father’s parole request,” said District Magistrate Neha Sharma.

When contacted, Parashar’s father-in-law Ram Kripa said Anurag’s father had named his three grandchildren as his heir.

“Whenever Anurag is out on parole, he took money from those who had taken his father’s land on lease for farming. He had also threatened his children with dire consequences when they asked for money. We have lodged a complaint to the chief minister and senior government officials,” he added.

