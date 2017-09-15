Firing teacher over maternity leave illegal: Delhi School Tribunal

According to court records, the school submitted that the teacher had approached the management for a job in 1997 but had no documents to support her educational qualifications. According to court records, the school submitted that the teacher had approached the management for a job in 1997 but had no documents to support her educational qualifications.

The Delhi School Tribunal pulled up a private school for “illegally and arbitrarily” terminating the services of a contract teacher on grounds that she asked for maternity leave, and ordered that she be “reinstated” by September 30. Replying to the teacher’s leave application in 2015 after she delivered a child, Dayanand Model Secondary School in Vivek Vihar said she never informed them about “her health condition” or that she was in the “family way”, else they “would not have employed her” as a guest teacher.

Calling the school’s action of “denying maternity leave to the appellant” and “dispensing of her service on this ground as arbitrary, shameful and an insult to motherhood,” Presiding Officer of the Tribunal, V K Maheshwari, said, “Service of no lady teacher can be dispensed with by any school on the ground that she asked for

maternity leave.”

The Tribunal also said it was of the opinion that the school terminated the teachers’ services without following the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR).

According to court records, the school submitted that the teacher had approached the management for a job in 1997 but had no documents to support her educational qualifications. Initially, she was refused a job. However, looking at her “financial condition”, the school asked her to teach students to draw rangolis, stated the records. The school added that she worked till 2007 and quit. However, she approached the school in June 2012, accompanied by “a small child”, and asked for a job.

The school submitted that she was given a job as a guest teacher on contract, and her salary was to be based on the number of classes she taught. She was re-engaged every year. In 2015, when the school reopened after winter break on January 15, she came to school for three days and then stopped.

Court records stated that on January 27, she wrote to the school authorities saying that she had given birth to a “baby girl” and that she wants to avail maternity leave. To which the school replied: “… While again employing you from 1.7.2014, you never informed school authorities that you were in a family way. You were aware that in case you had informed about your health condition, you would not have been employed as a guest teacher.”

The school then terminated her services for asking for maternity leave, and on the ground that she did not have the required qualifications. The teacher, however, submitted to the court that she worked at the school since 1997 till her illegal termination in 2015. The court also said Rs 55,000 must be paid by the school to the teacher and that she be reinstated with all consequential benefits.

