Firing on school children, civilians does not behove any army: India to Pakistan DGMO

Lieutenant General A K Bhatt, the Director General of Military Operations in Indian Army, on Thursday strongly took up the issue of Pakistani troops “deliberately targeting” civilians and firing at school children along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir with the Pakistani DGMO.

According to Army Spokesperson Col. Aman Anand, Bhatt in a telephonic conversation asked his Pakistani counterpart Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to exercise “strict control” over Pakistani troops and to instruct them to not indulge in any “nefarious activities.” “This, he (Mirza) was told, does not behove any army. The Indian Army as professional force takes due care to avoid targeting of civilians and Pakistan Army was expected to do the same,” the Army spokesperson added.

The Pakistani DGMO was also informed about how the troops from the other side of the border were deliberately targeting civilian villages and also firing at school children in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district when they were being evacuated from the area on Tuesday. He was also informed about the spate of ceasefire violations which also included “calibre escalation coupled with incidents of sniping and attempted infiltration”. The Indian DGMO is also said to have warned the Pakistani side that the Indian Army reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Col. Anand also added that all necessary steps were being taken by the Indian Army to ensure the safety of life and property of Indian citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)

