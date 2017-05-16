Firing at NRI’s house: Police arrest history-sheeter of Veraval

A DAY AFTER he allegedly fired at the residence of an NRI businessman with an intent to extort money from him, Imran Mugal alias Imran Chipo, a history-sheeter of Veraval was arrested by the Gir Somnath police on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Veraval police and Special Operation Group of Gir Somnath district intercepted Chipo at Gangicha Chowkadi near Prachi on the Mahuva-Veraval Highway while he was coming towards Veraval on his bike.

“We had information that he was coming towards Veraval from Diu on a motorbike. We kept watch on his route and intercepted him at Gangicha Chowkadi. We also recovered a country-made gun from him,” Ranjitsinh Chauhan, in-charge police inspector of Veraval told The Indian Express.

Chipo’s arrests comes a day after he allegedly opened fire on the residence of Faruq Maklai (56), a Dubai-based NRI businessman who is native of Veraval. Maklai’s nephew Afsal had filed a police complaint on Monday alleging Chipo and others fired a round at their residence in Baharkot area of Veraval town in the wee hours. Around a week ago, Maklai had filed a police complaint that Chipo had threatened him with a gun and demanded Rs three crore protection money.

Afsal had stated in his complaint that Chipo had demanded payment of the protection money by May 15 but as his uncle approached police, the accused fired at their house with an intention to shoot his uncle dead.

Maklai has a business of supplying construction material in Dubai. But he and his family are in Veraval, their hometown, for the last few weeks, police say.

Police say that Chipo is a history-sheeter who has been facing more than half-a-dozen cases of assault, prohibition, gambling etc. After the incident of firing, two armed police constable had been deployed at Maklai’s residence for standing guard round the clock.

