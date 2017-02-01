Firing at Manpreet Badal’s office; FIR lodged

Manpreet Badal. (File) Manpreet Badal. (File)

The Bathinda police have lodged an FIR against unidenfied persons after midnight firing was reported at the election office of Congress candidate Manpreet Badal who is contesting from Bathinda Urban.

Police have also recovered two used cartridges from the spot. The incident happened in midnight when the office was lying closed, Manpreet Badal said in a written complaint to the returning officer, chief electoral officer, district election officer and The Election Commission of India.

Bathinda Urban constituency has a total of 202 polling stations, of which 41 are “vulnerable”. Manpreet has now demanded that the whole constituency be declared vulnerable after this incident. In his complaint, Manpreet Badal has alleged that “goons” of the ruling party were terrorising Congress workers as election dates neared and asked the police and district administration to get the weapons deposited. He has also asked for more central forces in Bathinda.

Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma confirmed the incident. No CCTV footage of the firing incident or stone pelting could be found as cameras were not operational in the midnight.