Firing at Karnal district court: 3 held, 2 cops hurt 

Cops inspect the court complex in Karnal Tuesday. Cops inspect the court complex in Karnal Tuesday.

In another incident of violence in court complexes, a gangster, Neeraj Punia, was shot at and injured in broad daylight in a pre-planned attack by three armed men in the court complex of Karnal on Tuesday. Two policemen were also injured in the firing incident. Punia of Karnal was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and was wanted in more than a dozen cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder and loot registered in seven districts of the state.

The police had arrested him after a brief encounter in Rewari in 2015. Karnal SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa told The Indian Express that three youths in the age group of 20-25 years opened fire when Punia was being produced in court. The incident took place in the corridor outside the courtroom but a piece of bullet went inside the courtroom too.

“We arrested two of the three accused on the spot while the third person was arrested later,” added Randhawa. The police believe that the attack was made to take revenge of a murder that took place in 2014, when Punia had allegedly killed two brothers Neeraj and Amit in separate incidents.

“One of the accused in today’s incident is David, who is Neeraj and Amit’s brother and wanted to take revenge,” said the SP, after the preliminary inquiry. Two other arrested youths — Aman and Ankush — are friends of David.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App