Fireworks, straw burning worsen Punjab Diwali air

People burst crackers in Ludhiana Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) People burst crackers in Ludhiana Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The air pollution level in Punjab this Diwali was 43.4 per cent more as compared to last year’s Diwali. Despite the fact that the cracker usage was less this time because of the restrictions imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the unabated burning of paddy straw in the ongoing peak paddy-harvest season did the damage. The mean Air Quality Index (AQI) of Punjab, as per data released by Punjab Pollution Control Board, was 328 this Diwali day. The figure puts the state in “very poor quality” zone going by the quality zones categorization. The mean AQI of Punjab on Diwali last year was 228.

According to the PPCB categorization of air quality zones, the the various quality zones are 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101 to 200 (moderate), 201 to 300 (poor), 301 to 400 (very poor) and 401 to 500 (severe).

As per the PPCB data, the AQI of Punjab on Diwali 2016 had increased from 130 on pre-Diwali day to 228 on Diwali day thereby recording an increase of 70 per cent in the pollution level. However, this time the Diwali 2017 saw AQI increasing to 328 as compared to AQI of 265 on pre Diwali day, registering an increase in pollution level by 24 per cent. Overall however, the AQI has worsened this year. It is believed that primary reasons behind high pollution level recorded this year are harvesting season being at its peak and a high degree of stubble burning.

PPCB Scientific Officer Charanjit Singh said overall AQI level was higher this year because of already higher level of AQI on pre-Diwali day. A senior officer of Pollution Control Board requesting anonymity informed that because of increasing cases of ‘stubble burning’, the AQI was higher on even pre-Diwali day this year as compared to Diwali day last year.

PPCB records show that the incidents of paddy straw burning increased almost by four times yesterday. A total of 1,188 incidents of paddy-straw burning came to light Thursday against an average of 400 incidents per day on pre-Diwali days. Also, the analysis of air quality data of Punjab during Diwali night shows that level of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) in the air this year has been higher than the last year because of low level of air dispersion due to very low wind velocity and early harvesting of paddy crop.

Ludhiana topped the charts with very poor AQI while Jalandhar’s AQI falls in ‘Moderate’ category even on Diwali day, which is the lowest among four major cities and even less than City Beautiful of Chandigarh. Ludhiana which again figures among most polluted cities of the state during Diwali crossed the permissible limits. In fact, the AQI in Ludhiana reached 404, putting the city into severe zone.

According to the PPCB data, Ludhiana’s AQI was 379 this year (24 per cent increase) as compared to 302 last year. Similarly, steel town Mandi Gobindgarh recorded 318 AQI (17 per cent increase), Amritsar’s AQI was recorded at 287 (50 per cent). “Jalandhar’s AQI level on Diwali day was found to be 179 which is the lowest among three major cities of Punjab i.e Amritsar, Ludhiana and Mandi Gobingarh and for this, we thank public for their cooperation regarding compliance of Directions of PPCB and High Court along with civil and police administration,” said Engineer Sandeep Bahl, Senior Environmental Engineer, PPCB.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App