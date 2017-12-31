Fireworks industry asks Tamil Nadu to implead itself in SC case on firecracker ban

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A national-level meeting of fireworks manufacturers, traders and subsidiary industries held in Sivakasi has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government implead itself in a plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking a nationwide ban on crackers.

K Mariappan of All India Federation of Fireworks Associations (AIFFA) said a resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting on Thursday following reports that the state government had no clue about the steps to be taken in the issue.

“The Supreme Court sent notices to all states and Union territories, which in effect would be similar to implead in the case. But we were told that the Tamil Nadu government could not find such a notice from the SC. Also, there is confusion over which department to be impleaded, pollution or factories. So we are demanding that the state implead itself, as the major impact of a nationwide ban would be felt on people in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu,” Mariappan said.

Fireworks manufacturers have closed their units indefinitely since December 26, demanding amendment to the Environment Protection Act and exemption of their produce from its ambit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App