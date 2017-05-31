Fire underground, Railways scrambles to exit Jharia

Workers at the loading yard at Bhaga Station, Jharia. File Workers at the loading yard at Bhaga Station, Jharia. File

IN THE 101st year since the first underground fire was reported in Jharkhand’s Jharia Coalfields, the government is finally moving on a fast track to shift all major public utility assets — mainly the arterial railway tracks and all train operations — from areas around the coalfield.

A technical report by the Director General of Mining Safety, and subsequent observations by multi-disciplinary expert panels, has stated that land around the coalfield has finally started caving in. Public utility assets, notably the age-old railway tracks, may no longer be safe, the experts pointed out. Jharia is one of India’s biggest and most productive coalfields and is estimated to have had nearly 80 underground fires since 1916. This is seen as the first serious effort by the Centre to solve the 100-year-old problem by dousing the flames and restoring the land.

On May 22, Principal Secretary to the PM Nripendra Mishra chaired a meeting of officers from Coal, Railways, Geological Survey of India, Jharkhand government, NITI Aayog and other departments to discuss the action required for a “master plan” to divert the double line, parts of which coincide with the Grand Chord of the Howrah-Delhi main line — India’s busiest railway corridor. The move being top priority, three Railway Board members, including the board chairman, took part in the meeting. Other ministries had their secretaries and joint secretaries present, while Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma represented Jharkhand.

According to sources, Indian Railways has in principle agreed that given the scenario presented by the government’s report, it would not prefer to operate passenger trains on the stretch, especially on the 41-km section between Chandrapura and Dhanbad (in Jharkhand). Diverting this section will be the first priority, according to officials privy to the discussions.

The plan, these officials said, is to close the existing line and operate a diverted route during the time it takes to reclaim the land. The tracks would then be restored. Sources said a new diverted double-line of 134 km is being planned. The total diversion project is estimated to cost Rs 3,000 crore, but given the Railways’ inability to amass the funds, alternative options are being explored, a source said.

The entire process to shift, and then restore, the Dhanbad-Chandrapura section may take two years, officials said. This stretch being a source of huge income for the Railways, relocating the tracks is expected to result in massive loss of revenues. According to sources, an expert group nominated by the PMO will visit the area and examine the Railways’s preparedness assets before meeting again in the first week of June with concrete actionable points.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App