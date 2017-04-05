Fire razes five godowns in Thane

Santosh Kadam, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC said that three fire engines and seven water tankers were pressed into service which fought the flames for more than five hours before it was brought under control. Santosh Kadam, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC said that three fire engines and seven water tankers were pressed into service which fought the flames for more than five hours before it was brought under control.

Five godowns were on Wednesday destroyed in a major fire which broke out in Manpada area in Thane, civic officials said. Also, 16 vehicles, mostly four-wheelers were razed in the fire. Besides, two dogs perished in the mishap. However, there were no human casualties, they said.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials, the blaze erupted around 4 AM in one of the godowns located in Kothari compound at Manpada and then engulfed others.

Santosh Kadam, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC said that three fire engines and seven water tankers were pressed into service which fought the flames for more than five hours before it was brought under control.

Cooling operations are underway and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added. Apart from storage, these godowns were being used by various local manufacturers for multi-purpose functions.

