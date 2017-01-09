Fire power of artillery guns demonstrated at Nashik

Gunners on Monday displayed their skills by firing various artillery guns with precision in the ranges of School of Artillery at Deolali near Nashik. In the demonstration titled “Sarvatra Prahar”, entire range of guns, including indigenous 120 mm mortars, 155 mm soltan, 105 mm Indian field gun, 105 mm light field gun, 130 mm medium gun, Bofors and multi-barrel rocket launcher, blazed with their deadly fire power.

An array of new generation rocket and missile systems like Pinaca, Smerch and a model of “Brahmos” missile were displayed during the annual fire demonstration. Surveillance and target acquisition equipment like UAVs, surveillance sensors and weapon locating radars were also showcased, stated a defence release.

A special draw was the combat free fall by elite airborne gunners from helicopters. The choppers flown by Army Aviators airlifted a 120-mm mortar as part of the exercise for delivering firepower resources in inaccessible areas.

The event was utilised as a platform to showcase the technological advancements and equipment profile of regiment of artillery to representatives of various leading companies as part of the “Make in India” concept. Top officers, including Lieutenant General Subrata Saha, deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCOAS (P&S)) Lt. Gen PK Srivastava, were present besides school children and select citizens.