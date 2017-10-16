Fire incident at ‘Jal Mahotsav’ event in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI Photo)

The third edition of the Madhya Pradesh government’s colourful ‘Jal Mahotsav’ began at Hnuwantiya on Monday on a rough note as the venue was hit by a fire incident, but no one was injured. The fire started around 9.30 pm, gutting five to six tents containing goods. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan ordered an inquiry into the matter and to station fire tenders at the festival venue. “In such huge programmes, some shortcomings occur. I have ordered to check each and every tent to avert any other untoward incident. Since the incident took place in the beginning of the festival, it gives us a lesson to be more alert,” he said.

Tourism Minister Surendra Patwa, who was also present on the spot, said a short circuit in a tent AC might have caused the fire. The two-and-a-half-months-long water carnival is being held at the picturesque Hanuwantiya Island in the backwaters of Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa district of the state.

The festival will come to a close on January 2, 2018. Notably, on February 1 last year, a fire broke out at a cottage on Hanuwantiya Island, a day before the Madhya Pradesh government’s scheduled cabinet meeting on a cruise here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App