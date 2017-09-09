Fire in RTDC office premises in Kota; goods worth lakhs gutted 

The fire is likely to have broken out due to a short circuit (Representational Image) The fire is likely to have broken out due to a short circuit (Representational Image)

A fire broke out on Saturday at a godown in the premises of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation office here. No one injured but goods worth lakhs were gutted in the blaze, said Rakesh Vyas, a Kota Municipal Corporation official.

Vyas said around seven fire tenders were called to the spot and doused the flames in two hours. The fire is likely to have broken out due to a short circuit. However, the exact reason will be ascertained once the investigation is completed, he said.

The temporary godown was erected on the space between the Kota tourist office and a hotel building in the RTDC premises by a a private tent house owner to whom it had been leased.

