Fire in residential building in Thane; 29 families shifted

Prima facie the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, said Santosh Kadam, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC. Prima facie the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, said Santosh Kadam, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC.

A fire broke out in the electrical meter box of a residential building here in the early hours on Monday, an official said.

Following the blaze, all 29 families residing in the seven-storey building, located near the Thane railway station, were shifted out, the city civic body’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A 32-year-old woman suffered from suffocation due to the dense smoke following the fire which erupted around 3 am, he said. Two cars parked near the electrical meter box were also damaged, he said.

The firemen and personnel of the disaster management cell along with local police rushed to the spot upon getting information and managed to douse the flames, he said. The woman who suffered from suffocation was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Kadam said.

Prima facie the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, he said. A probe was on to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App