Fire companies move Supreme Court, seek modification of ban on sale of firecrackers’ verdict

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

A total of 100 firecracker companies moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking modification of its earlier order which had put a ban on selling of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The Firecracker Association, earlier in December last year moved the apex court, challenging its earlier order of banning firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. On November 25 last year, the apex court banned the sale of fire crackers in Delhi and NCR region until further notice in wake of the alarming air pollution in the region. The top court had asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a reply within three months regarding the harmful effects of fire crackers. The apex court is also mulling on the decision of imposing a national ban on manufacture of fireworks.

In tune with the same, the apex court has given three months to the CPCB to file a report regarding “composition and content” of fireworks.

The thick smog, formed by burning of firecrackers and emissions from other sources, enveloped the entire region to the extent of raising the level of air pollution 16 times than what is considered safe by the Indian Government.

Last year, the plea regarding the same was rejected by the court with the view that the sudden ban would restrict citizens’ rights.