SBI building at Parliament Street. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) SBI building at Parliament Street. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Fire broke out on the first floor of SBI building at Parliament street on Saturday night. Nine vehicles of fire brigade have reached the spot to douse the fire, as reported by news agency ANI. Reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd