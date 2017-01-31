Fire breaks out in Parliament room ahead of Union Budget

Fire tender outside Parliament where fire broke out in room no.50. (Source: ANI photo) Fire tender outside Parliament where fire broke out in room no.50. (Source: ANI photo)

A day before the Union Budget, fire broke out in room no.50 of Parliament, according to new agency ANI. At least twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to present the Union Budget on Wednesday.

According to a fire department official, “UPS kept in a room of Parliament House catched fire. The flames was doused within 15 minutes.”

