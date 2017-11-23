Fire breaks out in neonatal ICU of Indore hospital, 47 children evacuated

Eye witnesses said the fire started in the NICU’s Out-Born Unit. (Representational image) Eye witnesses said the fire started in the NICU’s Out-Born Unit. (Representational image)

As many as 47 children were evacuated safely after a fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital on Thursday.

Eye witnesses said the fire started in the second floor NICU’s Out-Born Unit, which suffered the maximum damage. Newborn kids suffering from serious ailments are admitted to the Out-Born Unit. Babies were shifted to other wards safely before the fire became intense, they said.

Hospital’s paediatrician, Dr Hemant Jain, said there was no information about any child getting injured. Forty-seven newborn babies in the NICU were shifted to other ICUs, he said.

Indore division commissioner Sanjay Dube said there were no casualties. A probe will be ordered into the incident, he said. “When we entered NICU, fire was at its peak and it was difficult to breathe because of thick smoke,” said sub-inspector S N Sharma of the city fire department. Prima facie electrical fault in some equipment seemed to be the cause of the fire, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App