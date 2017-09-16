Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s RK Studio, electrical wing completely damaged

Raj Kapoor Film Studios caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Raj Kapoor Film Studios caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

A Fire broke out at Mumbai’s famous RK Studio on Saturday afternoon. The fire has been confined to the electric wing of the studio, news agency ANI reported. Six vehicles of fire brigade have reached the spot to douse the fire and five water tankers have also been called in to assist the firefighters in controlling the blaze.

The fire completely damaged hall number 1 of the studio located in Chembur area in the city. Work related to electrical wiring was ongoing in the studio when a small electric short circuit resulted into the blaze. There have been no reports of any casualty or anyone being injured in the accident so far, as firefighters are still engaged in controlling the fire.

The fire broke out at the sets of TV show ‘Super Dancer’, however, today being a Saturday there was no crew at the set, the building has also been evacuated.

Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s spokesperson confirmed the news and also said that no member of the Kapoor family was at the studio at the time of the accident. He also stated that the situation is now under control.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) the fire broke at 3 pm in the Studio, and reportedly was confined to 100×80 sq ft area on ground floor of the studio building in the electrical wing. MFB has declared it as level II Fire.

The famous studio was initially founded and setup by the showman Raj Kapoor in 1948 and is currently operational under the supervision of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

