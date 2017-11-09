Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s monorail at Mysore Colony Station, no casualties reported

(File photo) (File photo)

A minor fire broke out in the rear bogie of a monorail train at Mysore Colony Station in Mumbai’s Chembur early morning on Thursday.

Two cabs of the monorail were charred in this incident, an official said. All the monorail services have since been disrupted and are likely to resume only in the afternoon.

“Fire was confined to two cabs of monorail car stationed at platform no.1 electric wirings, cab window, door, seat, flooring, cab roof, tyres, etc. including electric light panel, platform railing, poly carbonate sheet of roof of elevated structure of Mumbai Monorail Station,” informed Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade.

No casualty has been reported, according to the Fire Brigade office. Rahangdale added, “The fire fighting installation was in working condition, however it was found that in initial stage it was not operated by the monorail staff.”

The fire brigade personnel on field suspects that fire was caused by a short circuit. Currently, the city has one monorail line which runs along a nine-km route, covering seven stations, from Chembur to Wadala. The trains run from 5 am to midnight daily.

