Fire breaks out in MP minister’s bungalow, doused

By: PTI | Bhopal | Published: December 10, 2017 8:59 pm
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Sajid Khan said that two fire-tending vehicles were deployed to douse the fire (Google Maps)
A fire broke out at the government residence of state forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar in the Char Imli area here Sunday evening. The minister was not at home when the fire broke out and no major damage was reported from the incident, said officials.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)fire officer Sajid Khan said that two fire-tending vehicles were deployed to douse the fire. “It happened in a room at the ministerial bungalow. Prima facie it looks like the cause is an electric short circuit,” said Khan.

