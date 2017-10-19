Fire breaks out at Kolkata office building, no casualties

The fire was noticed at 10.20am at the building in Jawaharlal Nehru Road The fire was noticed at 10.20am at the building in Jawaharlal Nehru Road

A fire broke out on the 16th floor of the Jeevan Sudha building, which houses the server room of the State Bank of India’s global market office, in central Kolkata on Thursday.

The chief general manager (Kolkata circle) of SBI, P P Sengupta, said there were no casualties and everyone was evacuated. The fire, which was noticed at around 10.20am, was spreading fast to other floors of the building, situated at Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

Ten fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the inferno and the area has been cordoned off, a fire brigade official said. The 19-storey building also houses offices of LIC branches and other important financial organisations.

