Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a commercial building in suburban Kandivali here this morning, with four to five persons rescued from the spot, a civic official said. The blaze broke out on the second floor of the three-storey structure located at Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, said an official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell.

“The Fire brigade received a call at 10.20 am. Our team arrived at the spot at 10.38 am and swung into action to douse the fire which occurred in a commercial establishment. Cooling operations were underway,” the official said.

The fire was confined to 4 to 5 galas (commercial shops) on the second floor, he said. Four-five people who were inside the building have been rescued with the help of a ladder. They were unhurt.

Eight fire engines and water tankers are at the spot to contain the blaze, the official said, adding that the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

