Fire breaks out in building in busy Delhi market, fire officer injured

"The call about fire in a fourth floor of a building in Lajpat Nagar-II's Central Market area was received at 8:55 AM and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," he said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2018 12:52:47 pm
A fire officer was seriously injured during an operation to douse a fire that broke out Wednesday on the top floor of a four-storeyed building in Lajpat Nagar’s busy Central Market here, officials said.

The injured person has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

“The call about fire in a fourth floor of a building in Lajpat Nagar-II’s Central Market area was received at 8:55 AM and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” he said.

The DFS official said, “A fire officer got injured as a cylinder exploded while he was on duty there.” “He suffered burn injuries to his face and hands from the blaze,” the official said.

The fire was brought under control by 9:50 am, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Central Market has a number of shops and is one of the busiest markets in Delhi.

