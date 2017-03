Fire broke out inside a residential building in Vinayak Nagar, now doused.(ANI Photo) Fire broke out inside a residential building in Vinayak Nagar, now doused.(ANI Photo)

At least two persons were killed in a fire that broke out inside a residential building in Bengaluru’s Vinayak Nagar area on Friday afternoon. The fire was doused later by fire fighters.

More details awaited.

With ANI Inputs

