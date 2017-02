TOI building, ITO. TOI building, ITO.

A fire broke out in the systems department on the first floor of the Times of India building in central Delhi’s ITO Sunday afternoon. Three fire tenders have reached the building. No casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.

This is the second incident of fire in less than a year. In May, 2016, a fire had broken out on the fourth floor of the building.