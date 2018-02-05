Massive fire breaks out at technological hub in Gujarat, no casualties reported

Gandhinagar regional fire officer said he suspected short-circuit to be the reason behind the fire, which was reported at 3 pm. (File Photo) Gandhinagar regional fire officer said he suspected short-circuit to be the reason behind the fire, which was reported at 3 pm. (File Photo)

A massive fire broke out at the administrative building of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) block of GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tech City) in Gandhinagar on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among the employees. Sources said the canteen portion of the block was entirely gutted and the inferno was believed to have emanated from there. No casualties have been reported as of now and sources said everyone was evacuated from the building.

Apart from GIFT city’s own fire fighters, personnel from Ahmedabad Fire Brigade too had to be rushed in to contain the blaze that spread rapidly due to the windy condition. Gandhinagar regional fire officer Mahesh Modh said the cause of the fire at GIFT city, branded as India’s “first smart city” and “International financial services centre”, could not be ascertained immediately and said an investigation was on.

However, he suspected short-circuit to be the reason behind the fire, which was reported at 3 pm. Modh said the operation to contain the fire was still going on as per latest reports.

