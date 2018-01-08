Fire breaks out at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College

Fire breaks out at the principal office at BRD Medical college. Fire breaks out at the principal office at BRD Medical college.

A fire broke out Monday morning at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The fire started from inside the principal’s office, ANI reported.

In 2017, the Gorakhpur hospital was under the spotlight over a high number of child deaths due to Japanese encephalitis. The deaths attracted allegations of medical negligence after reports emerged that oxygen supply to the hospital was briefly cut off. The oxygen supplier claimed that the BRD hospital stopped making payments.

This is a developing story.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd