Fire breaks out at camphor unit in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district

A fire broke out at a camphor manufacturing unit in the district causing damage to goods worth Rs 15 lakh, police said today. However, there were no casualties, they said. The incident came to light early this morning when the owner of the unit noticed smoke billowing from the ground floor of the building where the unit is located.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot and put out the flames after an hour. The value of the goods destroyed in the fire was estimated to be Rs 15 lakh, the owner claimed.

The fire is suspected to have been caused due to electrical short-circuit, police said adding investigations are on.

