  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Fire breaks out at Eastel Metal Company godown in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Eastel Metal Company godown in Mumbai

Eight fire tenders and six water tankers reached the spot to reduce the fire, according to ANI report. No casualties reported so far. 

By: Expres Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2018 12:48 pm
Mumbai Fire, Mumbai Eastel Metal Company Fire, Eastel Metal Company, Kalachowki area Fire, Mumbai Kalachowki area Fire, Mumbai News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Fire broke out at Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki area, Mumbai (File)

A fire broke out at a godown of Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The Mumbai Fire Department declared it as Level-3 fire. Eight fire tenders and six water tankers have reached the spot to douse the fire, according to ANI report. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 06: Latest News