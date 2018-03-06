Fire breaks out at Eastel Metal Company godown in Mumbai

Fire broke out at Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki area, Mumbai (File) Fire broke out at Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki area, Mumbai (File)

A fire broke out at a godown of Eastel Metal Company in Kalachowki area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The Mumbai Fire Department declared it as Level-3 fire. Eight fire tenders and six water tankers have reached the spot to douse the fire, according to ANI report. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.



