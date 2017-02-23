Fire at shopping complex in Vizag, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a shopping complex opposite Jagadamaba theatre here this evening, police said. No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out around 7 pm, they said. After getting the information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control. Four fire engines were deployed in the operation.

According to fire brigade sources, the fire damaged several clothing stores, including the famous Khadi Bhandar, other shops and hotels located inside the complex. Due to the fire, the movement of vehicles in the area was affected for some time.

Officials suspect that the fire could have been caused by a short circuit. However, police have launched a probe to ascertain the reason.