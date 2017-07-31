Fire at Shastri Bhawan: Four fire tenders at spot, rescue operations underway

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2017 10:13 am
A fire broke out at central Delhi’s Shastri Bhawan complex Monday morning. At least four fire tenders are at the spot. It was not immediately known what caused the fire and if there are any casualties or injuries. Rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.
A government complex, Shastri Bhawan is located on Dr Rajendra Prasad road and is named after India’s former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. It comprises offices of several ministries including Human Resources Development, Law & Justice and Information & Broadcasting.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 10:13 amThis is intriguing. Security needs to be tightened around all all ministerial offices. Thorough probe must be made to know the cause of the mishap, especially as to whether it is an act of terror originating in an unfriendly country.Reply