Fire at Shastri Bhawan: Four fire tenders at spot, rescue operations underway

A fire broke out at central Delhi’s Shastri Bhawan complex Monday morning. At least four fire tenders are at the spot. It was not immediately known what caused the fire and if there are any casualties or injuries. Rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited.

A government complex, Shastri Bhawan is located on Dr Rajendra Prasad road and is named after India’s former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. It comprises offices of several ministries including Human Resources Development, Law & Justice and Information & Broadcasting.

