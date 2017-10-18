Fire at PMO, seven fire tenders douse flames

A fire broke out in one of the rooms of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) early Tuesday, police said. Security personnel deployed there informed firefighters. No one was injured in the incident, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

A senior fire department official said a call was received around 3.35 am that a fire was reported in room number 242 on the second floor of the PMO. “Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within 20 minutes,” the official said. Four air conditioners were burnt. Initial investigation revealed that the fire broke out due to sparking in a computer’s UPS, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

No official records was damaged, officials added.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App