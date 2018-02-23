Fire at pharma unit in Hyderabad; four workers injured

Visuals of fire which broke out at a pharma unit in Hyderabad Friday morning. (ANI Twitter) Visuals of fire which broke out at a pharma unit in Hyderabad Friday morning. (ANI Twitter)

Four workers suffered minor injuries in a fire which broke out in a pharma unit here this morning, police said.

The fire broke out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the pharma unit located in the Jeedimetla area, a police official told PTI. “Four persons (all workers) suffered minor burn injuries,” he said.

Flames engulfed the unit and thick, black smoke billowed into the air from its premises, the official said.Half a dozen fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, he said.

An operation is on to find if anyone is still trapped inside the premises, the official said. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

